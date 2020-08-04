regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Aristolochic acids: Natural insecticides found in medicinal plants cause of mysterious kidney disease?

aristolochia labiata
Aristolochia labiata from Palmen Garten (Frankfurt-Germany) Credit: Wiipedia
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The plant, Aristolochia clematitis—more commonly known as birthwort—can surely be called beautiful, but within it lurks a poison. Over the past few decades, researchers have identified a family of compounds in the plant, collectively called aristolochic acids (AAs), as the cause of a severe kidney disease endemic to this region, as well as the cause of multiple types of cancer.

Epidemiologists have estimated that the disease, dubbed Balkan endemic nephropathy (BEN), might affect about 100,000 people in the region. But scientists have come to believe the disease is vastly more widespread. Somewhere between 390 million to 2.7 billion people worldwide suffer from kidney disease with no known cause, and Nikola Pavlović, a nephrologist at the University of Niš who has studied BEN for 5 decades, believes that AAs might be involved in a high proportion of that kidney disease.

Related article:  Plagiarism allegation likely to spur activist challenges of EU approval of Monsanto's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup

Plants in the genera Aristolochia and Asarum have been used in medicines worldwide for millennia. Records suggest that ancient Greeks and Romans used them to treat postpartum bleeding, for example. These plants naturally produce a mixture of AAs, compounds characterized by a series of three aromatic rings with a handful of substituents, as toxins to fend off attacks by insects. Concentrations of all these molecules vary widely among species, and even among different parts of a given plant.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Advertisements
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend