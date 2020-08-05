regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

90 quack COVID cures and counting: Dr. Joe Mercola added to FDA list of fraudsters promoting bogus cures

| | August 5, 2020
maxresdefault
Joe Mercola, one of many quacks warned by the FDA. Credit: Respectful Insolence
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[T]he FDA has issued more than 90 warning letters about fraudulent products claiming to prevent or cure the disease. While the bulk of those letters are to companies, a handful are directed at health care professionals.

It’s no surprise that a crisis like the pandemic brings out outlandish claims, especially for dietary supplements, says [president and executive director of the Center for Science] Peter Lurie, MD… “Assume the worst,” he says. “Anybody who is making a [COVID-19] claim that appears too good to be true probably is too good to be true. If a product is good, do you think someone wouldn’t have applied to the FDA for approval? There’s too much money to be made; why hide it?”

In recent testimony before a Senate subcommittee, CSPI Policy Director Laura MacCleery urged the FDA and FTC to bring enforcement proceedings against Joseph Mercola, DO, an osteopathic doctor. The website Mercola.com lists 22 vitamins, supplements, and other products for sale that claim to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19 infections.

Related article:  'Really tough decision': What should doctors do when genetic testing reveals that dad isn't the child's biological father?
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“On a recent episode of Mercola’s podcast, he actually advises consumers to take the immunity-boosting supplements he sells and then attempt to contract the COVID-19 virus deliberately because his supplements will allegedly reduce their symptoms. Even with all my experience investigating supplement scams, this reckless self-promotion and endangerment of the public took my breath away,” MacCleery told the lawmakers.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Advertisements
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend