Bolivian court dismisses legal challenge to GMO rules, a victory over ‘ridiculous’ arguments, farm group says

After almost 10 hours of hearings, arguments, and counterarguments, the First Constitutional Chamber denied the appeal of Popular Action brought by anti-GMO activists. The appeal challenged Supreme Decree (DS) 4232, which authorizes the development of regulations governing genetically modified soybeans, corn, cotton, wheat and sugar cane.

Reynaldo Díaz, president of the Eastern Agricultural Chamber (CAO), said this would be remembered as an historic day on which food producers and Bolivia won, when science and technology prevailed against “ridiculous and unfounded arguments.” Díaz indicated that this ruling could lead to improved crop yields, giving farmers all over Bolivia a chance to be more competitive.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

