Colombian anti-biotech groups losing on two fronts? Push for GMO ban slows, while government green lights first gene-edited crop

Anti-GMO activists in Colombia were greeted by surprise in September when food safety regulators approved the country’s first ever gene-edited crop, a disease-resistant rice variety designed to blunt the impact of a deadly bacterial infection. The approval appears to be an important victory for Colombian scientists, who are fighting an activist-supported constitutional amendment that would ban genetically modified (GMO) seeds.

Even though the amendment would be a major setback for the nation’s agriculture industry, it has a long way to go before becoming the law of the land, and it wouldn’t apply to gene-edited plants, including this new rice variety—which could help growers protect their yields from a truly devastating disease. The approval also lays the regulatory groundwork for Colombia to take full advantage of gene-editing technology to develop more crops that benefit its farmers and consumers.

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) independently approved the disease-resistant rice, which was developed with the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technique. Both agencies concluded that the crop isn’t a GMO, since it doesn’t contain DNA from another species, and should therefore be regulated as a conventionally bred plant.

In 2018 Colombia joined 12 other nations in signing a World Trade Organization statement endorsing the use of crop gene-editing technology. Although several South American countries were not part of that coalition, experts anticipate that they could follow in Colombia’s footsteps, basing their policies on the qualities of the final product and not on the way in which the crop was produced.

Visit the GLP’s Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker to learn more.

“The fact that the USDA and ICA view this rice as a conventional [variety] will help other countries make similar regulatory decisions. At the same time, it will encourage researchers in Colombia, who now see that they can develop gene-edited products without facing the strict regulations that govern GMOs,” said Paul Chavarriaga, leader of the Genetic Transformation Platform of Alliance Bioversity International (CIAT).

A pest without borders: Bacterial rice blight



Bacterial blight disease is caused by Xanthomonas oryzae pv. oryzae (Xoo). The bacterium injects proteins into the plant that can bind to promoter sequences of DNA, activating the expression of genes that fuel the overproduction of sugars. The bacterium takes advantage of this process to multiply and grow rapidly, causing blockages in the vascular system and ultimately killing the plant.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Bacterial blight has been classified as one of the most serious bacterial diseases in rice. If not detected in time, it can destroy up to 75 percent of the harvest, a real disaster when we consider that rice is a staple food for 3.5 billion people in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, most of whom are desperately poor and malnourished. In India alone the disease has caused up to $3.6 billion in crop losses.

A biotech solution



To develop the edited rice, scientists identified and disrupted the genes that allow the overproduction of sugars, leading to broad-spectrum resistance in the Kitaake, IR64 and Ciherang-Sub1 mega varieties. The rice was tested under closed conditions at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines, while the open-field tests were performed at the Bioversity-CIAT Alliance in Palmira, Colombia, to ensure the gene edits didn’t negatively affect crop yield.

Many other institutions were involved, including the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf (Germany), the University of Missouri and the University of Florida, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The results of the research were published in Nature.

Always on the lookout

Only low-virulence strains of bacterial blight have been found in the US (which don’t pose a serious threat to farmers), but regulators are always watching for the arrival of dangerous African and Asian strains. Likewise in Colombia, preventive detection tests are carried out routinely, but the pest has not yet been spotted in any field, according to ICA phytopathologist Oscar Cardozo. However, he explained, having access to a disease-resistant seed before a possible outbreak is ideal:

The gene-edited seed will be well received by farmers since their greatest challenge is achieving good productivity. The next big challenge will be improving the genetics of productive local varieties.

The edited rice is significant for farmers because the same improvements can be replicated in other crop varieties. According to Chavarriaga,

The advantage is that having achieved this in our laboratories, it is possible to replicate it in other local varieties of interest through genome editing or by traditional breeding. The choice of method will depend on the efficacy of genome editing in local varieties, and the possibility of doing open-field tests with edited varieties in a given country. Furthermore, this improvement gives resistance to many strains of the bacteria.

The US has affirmed its support for crop gene editing with this approval, but it’s a major milestone for Colombia, which has officially begun using gene editing to expand its agricultural output despite vocal opposition from anti-GMO activists. According to María Andrea Uscategui, executive director for the Andean Region of Agro-Bio, the South American nation has also communicated an important economic message to its neighbors—that “it has the scientific capacity to use new breeding techniques and thus an advantage over countries that haven’t developed similar regulations.”

Sherly Montaguth is a biologist and the communications coordinator at Agro-Bio, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about modern agricultural biotechnology in the countries of the Andean Region. Follow her on Twitter @cherrymontaguth

