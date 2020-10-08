regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: From Philadelphia to Baltimore—Tales of Chromosomes, Cancer Cells and Henrietta Lacks

| October 8, 2020
x header
Image: HeLa cell, immortal human epithelial cancer cell line, SEM. Credit: Anne Weston, Francis Crick Institute. Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0)
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Geneticist Dr. Kat Arney takes a road trip from Philadelphia to Baltimore, exploring stories of chromosomal cut-and-paste, cancer cures and Henrietta Lacks’ incredible cancer cells, ion the latest episode of the Genetics Unzipped podcast.

 

The Story of HeLa and Henrietta Lacks

Studying human cells in the lab allows us to understand more about how they work, investigate the causes of disease, and design new treatments. But growing cells in the lab isn’t as easy as you might think. But how did Henrietta Lacks’s immortal cells (known today as HeLa cells) become the go-to human cell line for biomedical research; just how great an impact have they had on biomedical research as a result; and is it high time that HeLa cells were retired from use in research?

henrietta lacks exlarge
Henrietta Lacks. Credit: The Lacks Family

Aside from the scientific controversies around HeLa cells, what of Henrietta herself and the rest of the Lacks family? When they found out about Henrietta’s cells in 1973 (after her death), they only understood that part of Henrietta was still alive and being kept in a laboratory somewhere. They were terrified and angry, but they didn’t know who to contact to find out what was going on. Only in 2013, when researchers published the genome sequence of HeLa and made publicly available to download without prior knowledge or permission from the Lacks family, was their campaign finally taken seriously.

Fusion genes and cancer cures: The story of the Philadelphia Chromosome

It’s 1960, and two young scientists – Peter Nowell and David Hungerford – have published a brief paper in the journal Science. It’s just 300 words long, but it’s about to set off a cascade of research that will change the way we think about cancer and medicine.

Related article:  Meet 5 RNA 'movers and shakers' including one that may protect against Alzheimer’s

Nowell’s and Hungerford’s work showed that in the cancerous white blood cells of people with a type of leukaemia called chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), one of the chromosomes was usually short – a mutation that would become known as the Philadelphia chromosome after the city where Hungerford was working when he first spotted it. But, like many great moments in science, Nowell and Hungerford stumbled into their revelation about the genetic origins of CML almost by accident.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Initially scientists widely assumed that these usually short Philadelphia chromosomes formed thanks to the deletion of some genetic material from the ends of the chromosome. But in the 1970s, a researcher from the University of Chicago called Janet Rowley, the “matriarch of cancer genetics,”  realized that this wasn’t the case. She discovered that the Philadelphia chromosome wasn’t formed by a deletion of genetic material after all. The mutant chromosome formed when two chromosomes—22 and 9—got broken, and the two end pieces swapped places, a process known as translocation.

In just 40 years, we had gone from having no understanding of how CML developed to knowing in depth the genetic and molecular origins of the disease and having a potential target for a cure: the rogue BCR-ABL enzyme. Fast forward to 2001, and thanks largely to the efforts of Brian Druker a new molecule called STI571 (known as Gleevec) was being hailed as a ‘miracle cure’ for CML by the media, with good reason.  Today, people with CML who respond to Gleevec can expect to live as long as someone without cancer. It is arguably one of the greatest cancer drugs of all time.

Full show notes, transcript, music credits and references online at GeneticsUnzipped.com.

Genetics Unzipped is the podcast from the UK Genetics Society, presented by award-winning science communicator and biologist Kat Arney and produced by First Create the Media.  Follow Kat on Twitter @Kat_Arney, Genetics Unzipped @geneticsunzip, and the Genetics Society at @GenSocUK

Subscribe from Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

offit vax cov

Video: Vaccine expert Paul Offit talks with Medscape’s Eric Topol on the pitfalls and promise of COVID ‘Operation Warp Speed’

[Editor's note: This interview can be watched in full at Medscape. Watch it here. Read a transcript of the interview ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
gmo corn field x

Do GMO Bt (insect-resistant) crops pose a threat to human health or the environment?

Bt is a bacterium found organically in the soil. It is extremely effective in repelling or killing target insects but ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend