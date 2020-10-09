Biotech milestone: Argentina could be first nation to approve GM drought-tolerant wheat

The Argentine government will approve drought-tolerant transgenic wheat variety HB4 from biotechnology company Bioceres, according to an official resolution to which Reuters had exclusive access on [October 7].

The measure makes the country the first to authorize genetically modified wheat.

However, the company will only be able to start marketing HB4 wheat when the seed is authorized by the government of Brazil, the main destination for Argentine cereal exports, according to the document.

This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated.

