France enacts more glyphosate weedkiller restrictions as it moves toward full ‘phase out’ by 2021

France’s health and environment agency announced restrictions on weedkiller glyphosate in farming, but stopped short of a full ban in the European Union’s top agricultural producer due to a lack of non-chemical alternatives in some areas.

The new rules set out by ANSES on [October 9] are part of a push by the French government to phase out glyphosate by 2021 and reflect a global debate about the safety of the weedkiller, first developed by Bayer’s Monsanto unit under the brand Roundup.

…

In a decision on the main farming and forestry uses of glyphosate, regulator ANSES said the weedkiller would no longer be used in alleys between vines and fruit trees, or in crop fields that are ploughed.

…

But the maximum amount of glyphosate authorized per year would be reduced by 60% for orchards and crop fields, and 80% for vineyards, it said.

