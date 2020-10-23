regulation tracker featured image x

GM Impossible Burger hits 200 grocery stories in Asia, as effort to ‘replace’ meat moves forward

| | October 23, 2020
investing in plant based meat hero
Credit: Empress
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[Impossible Foods’] flagship imitation beef product went on sale in 200 supermarkets across Hong Kong and Singapore on Tuesday. Impossible’s products are already available in restaurants in both regions.

The new markets underscore how important Asia will be for Impossible’s global expansion. The continent is responsible for 44% of the world’s meat consumption.”Our mission is to replace animals in the food system with a much more sustainable way of producing meat, fish, and dairy goods,” said Nick Halla, senior vice president for international at Impossible Foods. “In order to do that we knew we had to start in Asia very quickly.”

Impossible plans to build “a full ecosystem of production” in mainland China with the eventual aim of making its products from scratch in-country rather than importing them, Halla said.

Related article:  Demand for sustainable farming fuels growth of 'GMO-free' gene silencing tools to combat pests
China depends on imports for much of the meat its citizens consume, and plant-based alternatives could be essential to the country achieving self-sufficiency in meat supply, Impossible Foods’ founder and chief executive Patrick Brown said at the Fortune Global Sustainability Forum in September 2019.

Read the original post

