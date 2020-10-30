Infographic: The mental health of millennials continues to track downward

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s 2019 report on the Health of Millennials revealed a downward trend in the health of this population, driven largely by six behavioral health conditions. Since that report, an additional year of data shows that millennial health continues to decline, driven by notable increases in behavioral health conditions, including a 12% increase in major depression, 7% increase in alcohol use disorder and a 5% increase in tobacco use disorder and substance use disorder.

This report, driven by fresh insights into trends in millennials’ behavioral health, dives deeper into the impact of these conditions on millennials. Millennials with a behavioral health condition are at twice the risk of having a chronic physical condition.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Key findings:

Nearly a third of millennials have a behavioral health condition, and rates are rising by double digits.

Millennials with a behavioral health condition are at twice the risk of having a chronic physical condition.

Millennials from majority Black and Hispanic communities have lower rates of behavioral health conditions compared to millennials from white communities—likely due to under-diagnosis.

Substance use disorder continues to rise among millennials. Those diagnosed with an opioid use disorder are 46% less healthy than their peers and treatment varies by race with Blacks and Hispanics having lower overall rates of treatment than whites.

Read the original post