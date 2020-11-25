Brazil approves Bayer’s insect-resistant GM Bt corn, finding it poses no risk to humans, animals or the environment

The National Technical Commission on Biosafety (CTNBio), linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications, approved a commercial release for Monsanto’s insect-resistant genetically modified corn, controlled by Germany’s Bayer.

According to a publication in the Federal Official Gazette on [November 16], approval for MON 95379 corn was guaranteed after analysis of the technical opinion on the release request.

“The biosafety assessment of insect resistant genetically modified maize, event MON 95379, concludes about its similarity to conventional maize in terms of biosafety to the environment and human and animal health,” the commission said in the opinion.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

CTNBio considered that “this activity is not potentially a cause of significant degradation of the environment or of damage to human and animal health”, according to information available in the Federal Official Gazette.

The commission also pointed out that it did not identify a non-negligible risk, and the company is exempt from a post-commercial release monitoring plan.

To access the extract of the technical opinion of CTNBio in the Official Gazette of the Union, click here.

[Editor’s note: This article was originally written in Portuguese and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post