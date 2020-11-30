Viewpoint: Transgender rights and sports: Should trans women be permitted to compete in female-only sports?

[I]n 1972, Congress enacted Title IX, a law that prohibits sex discrimination by schools that receive federal money. That led to the creation of many women’s athletic teams and leagues and new opportunities for female athletes.

Since women were allowed their own teams, they no longer sought permission to try out for a spot on men’s and boys’ teams. That issue was moot.

Now it’s arisen again, in reverse. Biological males who identify themselves as transgender are demanding to join women’s and girls’ teams. That discriminates against biological females, thwarting the progress made in the past 50 years.

On July 29, I joined more than 300 female current and former athletes in signing a letter to the National College Athletic Association, urging it not to give in to pressure to boycott the state of Idaho. In March lawmakers in Boise enacted the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to protect the integrity of women’s athletics.

Transgender athletes deserve our respect, but that respect must be mutual. Women and girls are being displaced by biologically male athletes, who have clear physical advantages. Again, it is the female athlete who is being denied a spot on the team, the pursuit of a dream, and being told to watch from the sidelines. That’s regression, not progress.

