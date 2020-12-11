The growing tachysensia community: What is it like when our mind’s speedometer goes awry?

Drive for an hour at 65 mph on an interstate alongside other vehicles moving at similar speeds. Then take an exit ramp onto a quiet street with no other visible vehicles traveling at your pace. You slow down; however, with nothing to indicate otherwise, you are likely traveling far faster than the local speed limit. The mind has to readjust to take in a new reality of motion.

…

[32-year-old Dusty Mitchell] tells us that during a tachysensia episode, the body loses track of what its speed should be: “There is something about moving your body that feels weird because it looks and feels and sounds like you are moving way too fast or aggressively while at the same time you mentally know you are not. Walking a few steps across the room feels like speed walking.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

With billions of neuronal connections firing night and day through events of stress and rest, and repeated stress and rest, there are likely to be short-circuited moments that throw off the electrochemical “memory” of how time should pass. For most hours of our lives, we feel the speed of actions as expected by the brain. Is that not astounding, considering the billions of neurons that could misfire their electronic signals through the network?

Read the original post