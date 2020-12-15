regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

37%-to-60% of Americans say they are not sure they will get a vaccine. If that resistance holds, we won’t reach ‘herd immunity’ and COVID will not go away

| | December 15, 2020
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The World Health Organization estimates that 65 to 70 percent of a given population must be vaccinated to halt the spread of disease. Once that threshold is crossed, the Covid-19 virus will have too few human hosts to choose from, driving down transmission rates dramatically.

Until then, the onus is on adults [to take a COVID vaccine]—some of whom have their own reasons for abstaining. Whether their skepticism is fueled by fear-mongering from the anti-vax movement or, in the case of minority groups and in particular black Americans, a long history of malpractice in the name of medicine, the fact remains that 37 percent of adults in the United States would refuse to get vaccinated if the option were immediately available to them.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
Related article:  Viewpoint: Universe started with a bang, will end with a frigid ‘slow, gradual death’

Taking these factors into consideration, it becomes clear that vaccination-induced herd immunity isn’t a given. Whether it’s feasible, we probably won’t know for another couple of months. We do know that containing Covid-19 without a vaccine is. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Taiwan, where strict lockdowns and basic prevention measures were rigorously enforced, have barely a handful of new cases to report daily, if any at all. Vaccines are just one tool among many, and to end the pandemic by this time next year, we need to give it all we got.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend