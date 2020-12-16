regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Engineered crops with shorter life cycles could thrive in salty soils caused by climate change

Credit: Donald Suarez/USDA Salinity Laboratory
Credit: Donald Suarez/USDA Salinity Laboratory
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Together with the prolonged use of fertilizers in intensive agriculture, the increased evaporation of water from the soil caused by global warming is leading not only to less water availability, but also to increased concentrations of salts. Today, around 20% of cultivated lands are affected by salinization, but this percentage will increase due to the climate crisis caused by heat waves and drought.

“In our laboratory we investigate the TEMPRANILLO (TEM) genes, which regulate different stages of plant development, particularly flowering. In previous studies with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana we found that plants with a reduced content of these factors flower earlier, hence the name of the genes [“temprano” meaning “early” in Spanish]. Surprisingly, after analyzing plants with TEM excess, we saw that, in addition to changes in the flowering process, there were also alterations related to the response to salinity, so we decided to further investigate the role of TEM genes in adaptive growth” explains [researcher Soraya] Pelaz.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

To discover how TEM genes regulate plant growth under saline conditions, the team analyzed mutant Arabidopsis plants with excess and deficiency of TEM grown in saline soils. In high concentrations of salt, normal plants flower later and produce almost no seeds, but the study found that mutant plants with TEM deficiency flower earlier, thus producing seeds, so their shorter life cycle allows them to escape the blockage of growth caused by salt.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend