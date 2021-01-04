Who are the most notorious (and most dangerous) anti-vaccination activists?

I decided to bring to you the people behind the [anti-vax series The Truth About Vaccines]. It is quite a long list. It is important to know who they are, why the filmmakers consider them experts, and why they are not truly experts in immunization science.

Sherri Tenpenny, DO – Sherri is a practicing osteopath in Ohio, USA, who runs a store online for supplements and a website called The Vaccine Library where, for $100 a year, you can access her information on vaccines… She calls herself a vaccine researcher but she has, in fact, published no research.

Mike Adams, Health Ranger – It has been documented that Mike’s original foray into the business of health blogging was based on what he felt would be the most financially lucrative area of the internet… He is considered a health scammer and has been under investigation by the FBI for his actions.

Every person on this list has a reason to be antivax and completely biased against vaccines. They either make a living off the claims that vaccines cause all manner of health problems or they are people who are convinced they or their child experience vaccine harm. These are not unbiased, impartial people. Not at all.

