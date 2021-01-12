USDA green lights high-yield, herbicide-resistant GM corn variety, finding it unlikely to pose a plant pest risk

The Notice in the Federal Register states that APHIS is advising the public that the genetically engineered corn variety DP202216 is no longer considered regulated under their regulations governing the introduction of certain genetically engineered organisms. This determination is based on their evaluation of information that Pioneer submitted in its petition for a determination of nonregulated status, APHIS analyses, and public comments received in response to previous notices announcing the availability of the petition for nonregulated status and associated environmental assessment and plant pest risk assessment. The change in status has been recognized on December 21, 2020.

APHIS concluded in its final plant pest risk assessment that the DP202216 corn variety is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk to agricultural crops or other plants in the United States and is deregulating it effective the date of publication of the Federal Register notice.

