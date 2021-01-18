Genetic genealogy launched 20 years ago with a whimper. Here’s where we are now

Lots of people have had more time to focus on genealogy in 2020, so let’s take a look at what’s important. What’s going on and what matters beyond this month or year? How has this industry changed in the last two decades, and where it is going?

…

In the beginning – twenty years ago, there were two companies who stuck their toes in the consumer DNA testing water – Oxford Ancestors and Family Tree DNA. About the same time, Sorenson Genomics and GeneTree were also entering that space, although Sorenson was a nonprofit. Today, of those, only FamilyTreeDNA remains, having adapted with the changing times – adding more products, testing, and sophistication.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

In summary:

…

What we desperately need, and I predict will happen one way or another is a marriage of individual tools and functions that exist separately today, with a dash of innovation. We need tools that will move beyond confirming existing ancestors – and will be able to identify ancestors through our DNA.

Read the original post