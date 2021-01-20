regulation tracker featured image x

USDA approves GM petunias engineered to produce orange flowers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) [January 19 announced] the deregulation of petunia varieties, designated as A1-DFR, developed using genetic engineering to produce orange flowers. 

After thoroughly reviewing all public comments, APHIS has determined the A1-DFR petunia variety is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk to agricultural crops or other plants in the United States. Therefore, A1-DFR petunias, and any progeny derived from them are no longer to be considered regulated under APHIS’ Biotechnology Regulations at 7 CFR part 340

With this deregulation, the 15 A1-DFR varieties identified in the …. petition have been removed from the APHIS list of varieties that require import authorization.

