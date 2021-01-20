USDA approves GM petunias engineered to produce orange flowers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) [January 19 announced] the deregulation of petunia varieties, designated as A1-DFR, developed using genetic engineering to produce orange flowers.

After thoroughly reviewing all public comments, APHIS has determined the A1-DFR petunia variety is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk to agricultural crops or other plants in the United States. Therefore, A1-DFR petunias, and any progeny derived from them are no longer to be considered regulated under APHIS’ Biotechnology Regulations at 7 CFR part 340

With this deregulation, the 15 A1-DFR varieties identified in the …. petition have been removed from the APHIS list of varieties that require import authorization.

