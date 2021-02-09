regulation tracker featured image x

Anti-vaccine fake news quiz: Can you spot the conspiracy misinformation spreading across social media?

| February 9, 2021
Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

1. An Alabama nurse died after taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Hover your mouse here for the answer. Learn more about this claim at PolitiFact

2. The Vatican said it’s morally acceptable for Catholics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s the truth. Find out more at Snopes.

3. Vaccines don’t work because they don’t prevent the virus from getting in your body.

See here for the answer. Learn more about how vaccines work at Fact Check.

4. A COVID-19 vaccine candidate caused false positive test results for HIV.

Hover here for the answer. Want more info? Find out more at Snopes.

5. A Pfizer researcher found that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine will lead to infertility in women.

Here’s the truth. Read more about this claim at Fact Check.

Read the original post

The truth about the COVID vaccines: Everything you need to know about the fastest vaccines ever developed

The truth about the COVID vaccines: Everything you need to know about the fastest vaccines ever developed

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed faster than any other vaccine in history, which has caused some concern to those that ...

