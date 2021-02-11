regulation tracker featured image x

Video infographic: Extraordinary 3-D view inside a cancer cell

| | February 11, 2021
Credit: Know Cancer
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Even something as tiny as a cell is thick enough for specialized cameras to examine in detail. In a process called Z stacking, scientists photograph their subject, whether it be a cell or bit of pollen, and choose a series of different focal points for each picture. When viewed sequentially, the images illustrate the contents and contours of the subject.

Compiled and edited by Dylan T. Burnette and Aidan M. Fenix, both at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, this GIF highlights several cell components. The egg-shaped silhouette is the nucleus, or control center, which encases DNA. The vertical marks on the left of the nucleus are the Golgi apparatus, the structure that packages proteins and sends them to their destination. Crisscrossing and encircling the entire cell are protein threads. Some are chains of a single protein, while others bundle two molecules together. These strands maintain the cell exterior and contract it into new shapes.

cb e c f b b f fe source

Read the original post

Related article:  Specialized 'event' cells help your brain keep all your memories organized, study suggests
The truth about the COVID vaccines: Everything you need to know about the fastest vaccines ever developed

