GM, insect-resistant, Bt corn could reach Kenyan farms in 2021 — and may help double crop yields

The TELA Bt maize variety if adopted can help [Kenyan] farmers double their yields.

Speaking [February 22] during an open field trial for Bt Maize in Thika, Agriculture and Crops Principal Secretary [PS] Prof. Hamadi Boga said the country is just a step away [from] commercialization of Bt Maize.

The PS noted that …. Bt Cotton has already gone through the field trials and [been] approved by relevant stakeholders, including the Cabinet.

…

Attempts to improve plant production, Prof. Boga said, [are] global and …. more can be produced with less, even as countries address the feeding of the growing population.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“Addressing the yield gap is key ….” he said, adding that …. the country will be able to double the amount of maize we get from 42 million to 80 million without increasing the area of production.

Read the original post