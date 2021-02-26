regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GM, insect-resistant, Bt corn could reach Kenyan farms in 2021 — and may help double crop yields

| | February 26, 2021
Credit: CIMMYT/B.Wawa
Credit: CIMMYT/B.Wawa
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The TELA Bt maize variety if adopted can help [Kenyan] farmers double their yields.

Speaking [February 22] during an open field trial for Bt Maize in Thika, Agriculture and Crops Principal Secretary [PS] Prof. Hamadi Boga said the country is just a step away [from] commercialization of Bt Maize.

The PS noted that …. Bt Cotton has already gone through the field trials and [been] approved by relevant stakeholders, including the Cabinet.

Attempts to improve plant production, Prof. Boga said, [are] global and …. more can be produced with less, even as countries address the feeding of the growing population.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

“Addressing the yield gap is key ….” he said, adding that …. the country will be able to double the amount of maize we get from 42 million to 80 million without increasing the area of production.

Read the original post

Related article:  GM corn coming to Kenya? Local researchers petition government to approve Bt insect-resistant maize
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Sometime in 2019, probably in China, SARS CoV-2 figured out a way to interact with a specific "spike" on the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend