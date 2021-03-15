regulation tracker featured image x

10 body parts humans lost to evolution

| March 15, 2021
Credit: Business Insider
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Like other plants and creatures, the human body is the result of millions of years of natural selection. The body parts we need for our survival have become specialized at what they do while the ones we do not need are gone. But what parts have we lost over time? 

Prehensile feet

We have all probably seen a photo of an ape using its feet to grab things or hang from tree branches… The earliest humans had prehensile feet until they started walking on the ground. Their toes got straighter and firmer and lost their flexibility as they evolved for walking and running. 

Long arms

The earliest humans had long arms and short legs, much like today’s apes, when they first appeared six million years ago… The earliest humans were shorter and survived on a plant diet. This meant they required a larger digestive system and organs to process their meals. 

Things changed 1.9 million years ago when humans migrated to hotter climates and added meat to their diet. Their bodies became narrower and their digestive system got smaller since meat requires a shorter digestive tract and organs to digest.

At the same time, the legs got longer to allow them cover longer distances while seeking and chasing prey.

