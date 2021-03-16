regulation tracker featured image x

GM, insect-resistant, Bt cowpea could generate more than $638 million for Nigeria over next six years

| March 16, 2021
Credit: ISAAA
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The newly released Bt cowpea facilitated by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) is expected to generate over $638 million [for] the Nigerian economy within the next six years through its sales alone.

Rose Gidado, county director of the biotechnology organisation made the disclosure during a recent training session on science reporting, organised by OFAB platform.

Stressing the need for Nigerians to harness the opportunities and value chain in biotechnology, Gidado noted that its exploitation would not only enrich the country’s food system but also tackle the high importation challenge confronting the country. She added that buoyed by the current foreign exchange rate, Nigeria can actualise not lesser than $8.6 million annually on Bt cowpea.

According to her, the majority of the countries where Nigeria imports food have adopted the technologies to commercialize their food productivity and Nigeria shouldn’t be found wanting during this period of agricultural advancement.

“There is just so much about Bt cowpea, and that is why Brazil and Argentina have gone far in food security,” she said.

Read the original post

