Bolivia will repeal rules expediting GM crop approvals, inciting pushback from farmers who want access to new technologies

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

It’s official. The [Bolivian] Central Government will seek to annul the supreme decrees that paved the way for the use of biotechnology in the country and that were promulgated during the government of Jeanine Áñez.

Through a statement released on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Environment and Water, the agency reported that, “through the Vice Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change and Forest Management and Development,” it supported “…the technical and legal relevance for the repeal of Supreme Decrees 4232, 4238 and 4348, related to genetically modified organisms.”

On May 7, 2020, the Government of Jeanine Áñez approved Supreme Decree 4232 that, “…authorizes the National Biosafety Committee to establish abbreviated procedures for the evaluation of corn, sugar cane, cotton, wheat and soybeans, genetically modified in its different events, destined to supply internal consumption and external commercialization.”

Fidel Flores, president of the Association of Oilseed and Wheat Producers (Anapo) pointed out that it would be a setback to annul the regulations, because it would prevent the sector from using tools that are being used in the main food-producing countries.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.

Read the original post

