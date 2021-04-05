glp annual report cover

‘Their lungs are full of bees’: Largely hidden from the public, the last days of a dying COVID patient are excruciating

| | April 5, 2021
Dr. Joseph Varon comforts an elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Credit: AFP
Dr. Joseph Varon comforts an elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Credit: AFP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The majority of terminally ill Covid-19 patients typically spend their last days or weeks isolated in ICUs to keep the virus from spreading… So what have these 500,000 people endured as the infection took over and their bodies failed? 

Imagine trying to breathe through a very narrow straw, says Jess Mandel, chief of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at UC San Diego Health. “You can do that for 15 to 20 seconds, but try doing it for two hours.” Or for days or weeks.

Patients struggling through low oxygen levels like this have told Kenneth Remy, an assistant professor of critical care medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, that it feels like a band across their chest or that their lungs are on fire. Or like a thousand bees stinging them inside their chest. Others might have thick secretions in their lungs that make it feel like they are trying to breathe through muck. Many people say it feels like they’re being smothered.

The ordeal is so taxing that many wish for death. “You hear the patients say, ‘I just want to die because this is so excruciating,’” Remy says. “That’s what this virus does.”

Read the original post

Related article:  RNA technology gave us a COVID vaccine. It could also help control plant pests without insecticides
