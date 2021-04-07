Viewpoint: Europe’s anti-GMO ‘doom mongers’ have been astonishingly silent about safe, effective GE COVID vaccines

The procurement of the vaccine and the rollout in the UK has been truly world leading and it is already saving many lives.

However, speaking to many of my European work colleagues it is a different story.

They have no idea when they might get a vaccine and as a third wave of Covid hits many European countries hard there is no end in sight to lockdowns.

…

What is astonishing is the silence of the doom mongers and anti-science brigade who for a generation fought tooth and nail to block farmers in the UK and Europe from using this technology.

What has happened to the politicians and green activists with their dire warnings of Frankenstein foods?

Have they stood by their ideology and refused their shot of the vaccine or have they quietly put their anti-science views to one side and rolled up their sleeves and taken the jab?

From a farming perspective, the triumph of science over the virus hopefully ushers in a new era of trust in science and support for science-based decision making on new technologies.

