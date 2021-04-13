glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Quickly-advancing human embryo research raises prickly ethical questions

Credit: Maize
Credit: Maize
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Nature published two peer-reviewed papers about generating in vitro, with slightly different methods, “blastoids” or “human blastocyst-like structures”… Notably, none of these groups of scientists grew their blastoids beyond the equivalent of 14 days of human development. All of them, however, clearly have that in their sights.

Where these technologies may lead remains unclear; there is even speculation about growing organs for transplants. Some people are certainly excited by the prospects, sometimes with a nod to “adequate ethical and societal reflection.” Others are more wary: Fyodor Urnov, a long-standing expert on gene editing tweeted that “this freaks me out as an editor.” 

Stanford University bioethicist and law professor Hank Greely questions how valuable the information gleaned about human embryonic development would be because of his skepticism “about how well ex vivo embryos, weeks past the time they normally must implant or die, will model implanted embryos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Stuart Newman, New York Medical College developmental biologist and author, whom I asked for comment, took a broad view of the issues ahead:

“The one comment I have come up with that brings all the developments together is: “Humanity will become something else — an industrial or consumer product — if we start manufacturing people with tenuous, uncertain connections to other members of society.”

Read the original post

Related article:  Viewpoint: Why assisted reproduction needs to be more comprehensively regulated
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend