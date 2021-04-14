glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Market for CRISPR-edited crops will be limited by hazy global regulatory environment and societal ambivalence

, | | April 14, 2021
Credit: Espores
Credit: Espores
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

New breeding techniques pioneered by genome editing have gained substantial traction within the last decade, revolutionizing the plant breeding field. Both industry and academia have been investing and working to optimize the potentials of gene editing and to bring derived crops to market. The spectrum of cutting-edge genome editing tools along with their technical differences has led to a growing international regulatory, ethical and societal divide. 

Most surveyed experts agreed that genome-edited crops—as with similar conventionally-bred counterparts—pose few risks to society (76%), the economy (71%), human health (75%) and the environment (71%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the projected safety of non-transgenic, genome-edited  crops, half of the sample asserted that the biotechnology regulatory framework in their country does not favor the use of emerging biotechnologies in crop development. This was more pronounced among European participants (25% of European experts representing 30% of the surveyed panel), who indicated EU regulations completely or moderately discourage the use of genome editing.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

With the advanced knowledge in crop genetics and the accumulated regulatory experience in plant biotechnology, these crops have the potential to deliver an increase in the number of novel traits, faster and cheaper, but only if they can get to market efficiently and quickly. 

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Related article:  Plant breeding efforts strained by climate change and booming food demand. Is CRISPR the answer?
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend