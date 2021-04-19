glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

A golden age of gene therapy is now in sight

Credit: Rhesus Negative
Credit: Rhesus Negative
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

To date, just two in vivo gene therapies have been approved in the United States. Both are for what [Duke professor Charles] Gersbach considers the most basic, first-generation gene therapy: take a gene, put it into a vector, and use it to supplement or replace a missing gene product.

In the future, gene therapy will be done earlier. It will, in many cases, be prompted by good screening before any signs or symptoms occur. Treatment decisions could even be informed by tests of egg and sperm. “Then patients would benefit for their entire lifetimes,” [Avrobio’s Chris] Mason prognosticates.

In other cases, there will eventually be machines at the point of care to extract, transduce, and return cells, all in one continuous process. Such a process would be most easily carried out with blood cells. “You are going to have to have some very good algorithms in there that really allow you to know with high confidence that you have cells you want,” Mason details. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

If advances in editing continue, you can anticipate that “in 40 years, the technology may be available to change any base pair of anyone’s genome, in any tissue, in any cell type,” Gersbach says. 

Read the original post

Related article:  ‘Broken heart syndrome’: High stress, emotional situations can kill you
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend