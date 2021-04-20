glp annual report cover

Dark web: COVID vaccines and fake vaccine passports for sale

April 20, 2021
Credit: Wall Street Journal
Credit: Wall Street Journal
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Covid-19 vaccines, vaccine passports and faked negative test papers are being sold on the darknet. 

Prices range between $500 (£360) and $750 for doses of AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Fake vaccination certificates are also being sold by anonymous traders for as little as $150.

A vaccine passport system is also being considered in the UK and could be used to allow visitors entry to venues such as bars, or sports stadiums.

European officials have also announced plans for a “Green Digital Certificate”. This would allow anyone vaccinated against Covid, or who has tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus, to travel within the EU.

It’s no surprise then that faked documents are being offered on the darknet for sale.

Oded Vanunu, head of product vulnerabilities research at [cyber-security company] Check Point said: “It’s imperative for people to understand that attempting to obtain a vaccine, a vaccination card or negative Covid-19 test result by unofficial means is extremely risky, as hackers are more interested in your money, information and identity for exploitation.”

Read the original post

'They weren't just surviving': Gibraltar caves give unprecedented peek into daily lives of last Neanderthals
