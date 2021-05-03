glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Higher food prices, increased food insecurity, trade impacts? The EU’s Farm to Fork strategy has devastating potential outcomes

Credit: Borgen Project
Credit: Borgen Project
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A recent study by the USDA Economic Research Service shows potential negative impacts to the global market if the European Union and/or other countries adopt the EU’s Farm2Fork strategy.

ERS Senior Economist Jayson Beckman tells Brownfield their study focused on the EU’s plans to reduce pesticide use by 50%, fertilizer by 20% and agricultural land use by 10%.  He says the restriction of ag inputs could have a domino effect.

“So, you see production falling because they can’t use as much fertilizer and pesticides. If production goes down prices are going to go up. Higher prices lead to higher food costs and trade is impacted because you have less product available to export and so globally prices would go up.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

“The number of food insecure people could increase an additional 22 million people if the EU is the only region who adopts the strategy, but it could go up to 185 million people if everyone in the world adopted the strategies.”

Related article:  US soybean, cotton farmers sue EPA to relax two ‘extreme’ restrictions on drift-prone dicamba weedkiller

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend