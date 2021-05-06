glp annual report cover

Anti-aging pill for women? Neutraceutical in development shows significant promise in improving muscle health

| May 6, 2021
Nicotinamide mononucleotide, or NMN. Credit: Mizina/iStockphoto
Nicotinamide mononucleotide, or NMN. Credit: Mizina/iStockphoto
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A small clinical trial of postmenopausal women with prediabetes shows that the compound NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) improved the ability of insulin to increase glucose uptake in skeletal muscle, which often is abnormal in people with obesity, prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes. NMN also improved expression of genes that are involved in muscle structure and remodeling. 

NMN is involved in producing an important compound in all cells, called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD plays a vital role in keeping animals healthy. Levels of NAD decline with age in a broad range of animals, including humans, and the compound has been shown to contribute to a variety of aging-associated problems, including insulin resistance in studies conducted in mice. Supplementing animals with NMN slows and ameliorates age-related decline in the function of many tissues in the body.

Co-investigator Shin-ichiro Imai, MD, PhD, a professor of developmental biology and of medicine who has been studying NMN for almost two decades and first reported on its benefits in mice said, “This is one step toward the development of an anti-aging intervention, though more research is needed to fully understand the cellular mechanisms responsible for the effects observed in skeletal muscle in people.”

Read the original post

Related article:  Permanent cure? CRISPR combined with deactivated virus could solve 'short-lived fix' problem
