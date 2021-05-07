Viewpoint: ‘Is an ethical diet enough?’ Veganism has become mainstream — but is it really more sustainable?

A vegan diet contains very low amounts of saturated fats and cholesterol, high amounts of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibers, and some essential healthy plant compounds.

The risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart diseases, and some types of cancer is also reduced thanks to a vegan diet.

The only issue is that this kind of diet limits vitamin B12 and long-chain omega-3 fatty acids absorbed.

But more than dietary practices, veganism is concerned about ethics and environmental awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

…

Even though veganism leads to a cruelty-free and eco-friendly lifestyle, there have been pieces of evidence to prove that it is not as sustainable as it seems to be.

Land availability is a challenge in itself, and when it is coupled with the ever-growing demand for dietary needs, veganism doesn’t seem like the best option anymore.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Being ethical is not enough. When it comes to efficiency, veganism is not practical. Mainly because the vegan diet renders natural resources underutilized.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The best dietary practice, with respect to the ever-growing demand for food and the ever-growing rate of consumption (population increase), is to add a little bit of meat, and dairy products into a vegetarian diet.

Read the original post