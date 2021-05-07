glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: ‘Is an ethical diet enough?’ Veganism has become mainstream — but is it really more sustainable?

| | May 7, 2021
Credit: Unsplash
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A vegan diet contains very low amounts of saturated fats and cholesterol, high amounts of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibers, and some essential healthy plant compounds.

The risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart diseases, and some types of cancer is also reduced thanks to a vegan diet.

The only issue is that this kind of diet limits vitamin B12 and long-chain omega-3 fatty acids absorbed.

But more than dietary practices, veganism is concerned about ethics and environmental awareness.

Even though veganism leads to a cruelty-free and eco-friendly lifestyle, there have been pieces of evidence to prove that it is not as sustainable as it seems to be.

Land availability is a challenge in itself, and when it is coupled with the ever-growing demand for dietary needs, veganism doesn’t seem like the best option anymore.

Being ethical is not enough. When it comes to efficiency, veganism is not practical. Mainly because the vegan diet renders natural resources underutilized.

The best dietary practice, with respect to the ever-growing demand for food and the ever-growing rate of consumption (population increase), is to add a little bit of meat, and dairy products into a vegetarian diet.

Read the original post

