glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Why do some people cheat? The science of infidelity

Credit: Free Press Journal
Credit: Free Press Journal
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

There are many reasons why people cheat, and the patterns are more complex than common stereotypes suggest. A fascinating new study sheds some light on these motivations.

The investigation included 495 people (87.9 percent of whom identified as heterosexual), who were recruited through a participant pool at a large U.S. university and through Reddit message boards with relationship themes. The participants admitted to cheating in their relationship and answered the question at the root of the mystery: Why did you do it? An analysis revealed eight key reasons: anger, self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, sexual desire, and situation or circumstance. These motivations not only influenced why people cheated but how long they did so, their sexual enjoyment, their emotional investment in the affair and whether their primary relationship ended as a result.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

So is an affair really a relationship killer? Ultimately, the fate of the participants’ primary relationship depended less on the act itself and more on what motivated it. Cheating was more likely to end a relationship when it arose from anger, lack of love, low commitment or neglect. And it was less likely to do so when the infidelity was circumstantial. Surprisingly, only one in five (20.4 percent) of relationships ended because of the affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the original post

Related article:  Studies' review of 24 supplements: Fish oil a 'waste of money' for consumers hoping to gain heart benefits
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend