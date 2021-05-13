glp annual report cover

Making the leap from ‘no’ to ‘yes’: Here’s why some vaccine hesitators decided to get a shot

| | May 13, 2021
Walmart store manager Essica Clifton looks away as Ashton Cheatham, pharmacy manager, gives her a shot of covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Kim Simmons, a 61-year-old small-business owner in Illinois, vividly remembers the moment she went from vaccine skeptic to vaccine-ready: watching a Johns Hopkins University doctor on C-SPAN make the case for why the shots are safe.

For Lauren Bergner, a 39-year-old homemaker in New Jersey, it was when she realized it would make it easier for her family to attend New York Yankees games.

[These people] are among the growing number of vaccine skeptics turned vaccinated Americans, a sign of hope amid the slowing pace of vaccinations nationwide. Almost half of all adults have yet to receive a first shot although they are now eligible, and the rolling rate of new shots has dropped to its lowest level since mid-March.

The emergence of these mind-changers suggests that at least some vaccine-wary Americans are willing to reconsider when their concerns are addressed by those they regard as credible.

“The ads on TV, reading up on the CDC site, talking to your buddy who’s a nurse — I think it’s going to be a combination of all these things that are going to help, particularly for the people who are the most hesitant,” [vaccine equity organization Made to Save advisor Alice] Chen said.

Read the original post

