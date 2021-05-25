glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: ‘Bt corn is the way to go’ — Why Australia needs insect-resistant GE corn to fight invasive fall armyworm moth infestations

| | May 25, 2021
Credit: Rodney Green
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Fall armyworm (FAW) has infiltrated six [Australian] states and territories and is so hard to control farmers are whispering about a method that’s been off the table for almost two decades — genetically modified (GM) corn.

Fall armyworm is native to the United States, where it has devastated multiple agricultural crops, but growers there have different tools to fight it, [such as Bt crops.]

Australia only grows three GM crops — cotton, safflower and canola. 

Corn has remained GM-free and, as a consequence, the industry has been able to access different markets including Japan and Korea. 

“End users such as snack food and cornflake breakfast cereal manufacturers have told us the whole time they do not want GM in their raw materials,” [Maize Association of Australia chairman Stephen] Wilson said. 

“It would impact on both the export market and also on all the domestic markets — everything from dairy cows utlising the maize as grain or silage right through to beef cattle and right through to human consumption. 

“It’s a major, major, major impact that would need to be agreed to by all sectors of the industry.” 

Read the original post

