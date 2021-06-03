glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
‘We don’t want to be human guinea pigs’: Vaccine-rejecting medical workers sue, invoking Nuremberg Code designed to prevent experimentation on human subjects

Credit: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle
A group of 117 unvaccinated staffers from Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit [May 28] seeking to avoid the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it’s unlawful for bosses to require the shots.

The complaint, filed in state court, says Houston Methodist’s vaccine mandate violates a set of medical ethics standards known as the Nuremberg Code, which was designed to prevent experimentation on human subjects without consent. The code was created after World War II in response to the medical atrocities Nazis committed against prisoners in concentration camps.

“Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment,” the complaint states.

“This claim is absurd indeed,” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, told The Washington Post.

“There were tens of thousands of people who were in the Phase 3 clinical trials for the mRNA vaccines, and no safety concerns were found,” Iwasaki told The Post in an email.

The lawsuit, and similar cases making their way through the court system, could test whether employers can require employee vaccinations… There’s little case law governing when compulsory vaccinations are permissible, but the magnitude of the public health crisis may leave judges inclined to give employers leeway to require the shots.

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

