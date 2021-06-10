Viewpoint: While most of Europe remains in thrall of crop biotechnology rejectionism, sustainability promises of CRISPR gene editing may soon lead to ‘political deconstruction’

The European Commission recently published a report on “new genomic techniques,” including CRISPR gene editing, which was expected to have major implications for their regulation in the European Union (EU). As of today, the EU is blocking the introduction of next generation crops, regulating them as GMOs, which means they’ve been all but banned under the continent’s ‘precautionary principle’-infused regulatory system.

Developers and supporters of gene editing technologies thought the report would accelerate the introduction of these products in the European market. However, far from introducing a strategy to end the European deadlock on these new biotechnologies, this report only announced further discussions. Further, EU political inaction may well comfort the leaders of China and the United States on these biotechnologies, two countries that are rushing to exploit these cutting edge tools.

New gene technologies hold promise in agriculture, industry and medicine, and the European Commission report recognizes this. In fact, the pioneering scientists involved with the most popular “gene editing” techniques (termed CRISPR-Cas), Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, were awarded with the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

It cannot have escaped the attention of the Europe Commission that the continent is trailing far behind the US and China in all applied areas of these technologies. It is also obvious that the EU regulation of “GMOs” (a legal concept, often denounced by scientists as having no scientific or technical basis) has contributed to the backlash on these “GMOs”, which mainly are transgenic plants. There is at least one consensus in this dossier: if these “new genomic techniques” are regulated as “GMOs”, it will not be possible to develop them for commercial purposes in Europe, and costly obstacles will have to be overcome before import is authorized.

A previous European official report (in 2011) already stated that “The legislative framework as it operates today is not meeting needs or expectations, or its own objectives”. But nothing has been done to solve the problem at the EU political level. What happened was actually quite the opposite: the regulatory burden increased further, while leaving uncertainties about the future of new biotechnologies. Inevitably, when politicians are inactive, the power of judges increases, and this happened in the EU. In 2018, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concluded that a broad category of biotechnologies known as “mutagenesis … are GMOs and are, in principle, subject to the obligations laid down by the GMO Directive.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

This means that these “new genomic techniques”, which often are “mutagenesis” techniques (they ‘surgically’ modify genetic traits), fall within the scope of the EU “GMO” legislation. The current report by the European Commission was expected to provide answers on how to overcome this major difficulty. It has not.

The pro-biotech side may be satisfied in the short term, because this report explicitly recognizes that products of new genomic techniques

… have the potential to contribute to the objectives of the EU’s Green Deal and in particular to the ‘farm to fork’ and biodiversity strategies and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

The EU’s proposed Green Deal has the ambitious aim to make Europe “the first climate neutral” continent. Reactions from supporters of organic and regenerative agriculture, who are unequivocally opposed to biotechnology, were negative. According to IFOAM Organics Europe: