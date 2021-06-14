glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Bot lies: How the anti-GMO movement uses social media to hype opposition to gene drive genetically-engineered mosquitoes to rid Florida of insect-spread diseases

| June 14, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Rappler
Credit: Rappler
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
The discussion around Twitter bans is hot, mostly with regard to specific accounts that provide dangerous false information.

But what about accounts that appear to be legitimate users, but somehow are coordinated accounts posting false or misleading information? One false-information source alone is not much influence, and one can be singled out, reported or appropriately banned without consequence.

But does the mass posting of a common false claim from dozens of accounts provide a false sense of consensus where none really exists?

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

It’s right from the Goebbels playbook– tell a lie often enough and it becomes the truth. It works because repetition and the perception of broad support from a number of supposedly independent accounts provides the illusion of truth.

Related article:  Talking Biotech: Science Moms documentary explores how parents can navigate GMO and food disinformation on the web

This barrage occurred following news that Oxitec mosquitoes were being released in the Florida Keys.

Repetition of a common message from multiple accounts that appear to be independent provides the illusion of consensus about a common theme where none really exists.

This deceptive spamming appears to happen through legitimate accounts. So either these are well-crafted fake online personas, or a careful coordination between individuals in a “phone tree” type of distribution of an identical message. Either way it is deceptive, and the second one is highly unlikely.

I’m going to look at this more closely. My guess is that this all boils down to a common organization that is trying to manipulate public opinion around biotechnology. Stay tuned….

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

A version of this article was originally posted at Illumination 2.0 and has been reposted here with permission. 

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists