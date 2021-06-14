glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

The pandemic has roiled international surrogacy. What’s an ethical path going forward?

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Tara Anand
Credit: Tara Anand
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[T]he pandemic has created new challenges to engaging in international surrogacy ethically due to changes in how healthcare is administered, limiting face-to-face interactions, and of course, increasing the health risks for everyone involved – women and other people acting as surrogates and egg donors, genetic intended parents undergoing medical procedures, and babies born through surrogacy. 

Because women and other pregnant people are at higher risk of serious disease, waiting until infection rates are lower or there is greater vaccine access would reduce the risk. 

It is impossible to know if travel restrictions will prevent you from arriving before or immediately after your child is born. This delay could be short or substantial. It is important to be clear in the contract who will care for the baby if you are delayed, and to ensure that the person acting as a surrogate will not be the caregiver.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[T]hese steps are crucial for creating conditions to better ensure the health, well-being, rights, and dignity of women and other people working as surrogates and egg donors, and to ensure rights and respect toward all intended parents. 

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists