glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

While much of the world moves towards mandatory vaccine passports, the US rejects them. Here is a less intrusive alternative that could enhance public safety: CDC vaccination cards

| | June 18, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Denver Post/Getty Images
Credit: Denver Post/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Rather than waste any more time squabbling over passports, which aren’t going to be created at a national level, let’s ramp up use of the next best thing: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.

More than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated, which means nearly 50 percent of the population has the cards they were given when they got their shots. These cards are not perfect, but they are a good step — and they could be pressed into service immediately. Airlines, employers, stadiums and schools can start requiring patrons or students to show proof of vaccination. 

But government doesn’t have to be involved; private businesses can simply start making checks mandatory. The CDC cards are universal, so there won’t be variation in the type of documentation from employer to employer or state to state.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

If more large employers, sports teams and others began requiring proof of vaccination, use of the cards could take off. More Americans might become comfortable showing their cards, and those who have hesitated to get vaccinated might be more willing to get the shot.

Read the original post

Related article:  Hope for long-haulers? Vaccines quell symptoms in some patients
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists