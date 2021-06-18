While much of the world moves towards mandatory vaccine passports, the US rejects them. Here is a less intrusive alternative that could enhance public safety: CDC vaccination cards

Rather than waste any more time squabbling over passports, which aren’t going to be created at a national level, let’s ramp up use of the next best thing: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.

More than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated, which means nearly 50 percent of the population has the cards they were given when they got their shots. These cards are not perfect, but they are a good step — and they could be pressed into service immediately. Airlines, employers, stadiums and schools can start requiring patrons or students to show proof of vaccination.

But government doesn’t have to be involved; private businesses can simply start making checks mandatory. The CDC cards are universal, so there won’t be variation in the type of documentation from employer to employer or state to state.

If more large employers, sports teams and others began requiring proof of vaccination, use of the cards could take off. More Americans might become comfortable showing their cards, and those who have hesitated to get vaccinated might be more willing to get the shot.

