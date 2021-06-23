glp annual report cover

Climate adaptive, drought resistant GMO wheat is nearing introduction in Brazil. Might Canada be next?

| | June 23, 2021
Credit: Innovar Sustanibilidad
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bioceres, an Argentine biotech company, has released a genetically modified wheat variety that is both drought-tolerant and resistant to glufosinate-ammonium. Known as HB4, it was approved late in 2020 although it still faces a number of significant hurdles, first of which is convincing Brazil, Argentina’s largest export market, to accept the innovation.

Also, of course, there’s the issue of winning over end-users and consumers.

In Canada, wheat varieties must be registered with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) before they can be introduced, and end-users of wheat have a voice in deciding whether a variety actually brings merit to the marketplace.

Based on consumer concerns, don’t look for a GM-wheat variety from South America to make any inroads in Canada in the near future.

The other consideration is agronomic. Is a variety like Argentine HB4 really needed here? A drought-tolerant spring cultivar might spark interest in parts of Sask­atchewan where they get 10 to 15 centimetres (four to six inches) of rain per growing season. But breeding a drought-tolerant, glufosinate-ammonium-resistant winter wheat variety for southern Ontario begs the question of whether it’s warranted.

Read the original post

