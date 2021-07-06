80% less greenhouse emissions generated: The world’s first cell-based, lab grown meat factory just opened in Israel

Israeli biotech company Future Meat has opened what it claims to be the “world’s first industrial cultured meat facility,” a watershed moment in the development of futuristic meat alternative products.

They say the facility is capable of producing 1,100 pounds of lab grown — rather than plant-based — meat products a day, or roughly the equivalent of 3,000 medium-sized hamburgers.

The facility could lay the groundwork for many others like it in the future, particularly in the US, where plant-based meat substitutes are already becoming increasingly popular.

“Having a running industrial line accelerates key processes such as regulation and product development,” [Future Meat CEO Rom] Kshuk said.

The company claims cultured meat generates 80 percent less greenhouse emissions, uses 99 percent less land, and consumes 96 percent less water than traditional meat production.

The factory can produce cell-based chicken, pork, and lamb products, with the capability to produce beef products “coming soon,” according to the statement.

“After demonstrating that cultured meat can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipated, this production facility is the real game-changer,” Future Meat chief scientific officer Yaakov Nahmias said.

