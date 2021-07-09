Flashing orange: Only 3% of adults say they plan on getting a COVID shot ‘as soon as possible’, blunting hopes for herd immunity

Reflecting other data indicating a slowdown in U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, the latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds that nearly two-thirds of adults (65%) have received at least one vaccine dose, with only a small share (3%) saying they intend to get the vaccine as soon as they can. While vaccine intentions vary by party, race, ethnicity, age, and other demographics, at least half across most demographic groups now report being vaccinated, with the exception of those who lack health insurance, 48% of whom say they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a new measure, we find that most adults live in homogenous households when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination status, with three-quarters (77%) of vaccinated adults saying everyone in their household is vaccinated and a similar share (75%) of unvaccinated adults saying no one they live with is vaccinated.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

With COVID-19 case rates at record lows and much of the country re-opening, most adults (76%) are optimistic that the U.S. is nearing the end of the pandemic. However, this optimism has the potential to hamper further vaccination efforts, with half of unvaccinated adults saying that the number of cases is now so low there is no need for more people to get the vaccine.

Read the original post