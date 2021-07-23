glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘Precision microbiome analysis’ diets — based on almost no rigorous research — see surge in popularity

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Atlas Biomed
Credit: Atlas Biomed
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A crop of “precision nutrition” startups are racing to develop and engineer individualized diet programs, based on growing evidence that people’s gut microbes—even those of identical twins—respond to food in significantly different ways. The studies reflect the belief among many scientists that more finely-tuned nutrition could help curb the nation’s chronic-disease epidemic.

There are 26,000 chemicals found in foods, [genetic epidemiologist Tim Spector] says. They combine with more than 1,000 different species of microbes in the gut, then mix in your blood with your body’s own chemistry to influence your 20,000 genes and other pathways, he says. A slight change and the whole system can move out of kilter, which can cause long-term problems, he says.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[However,] there is a dearth of rigorous independent research showing how well the new approach works. While there’s strong evidence that the interaction of diet and microbiome plays a big role in health and disease, the research is mostly associative, according to a February 2021 review in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics. Studies on the relation between health and nutrition are hard to conduct and often inconclusive, according to a 2018 article in the American Society for Nutrition’s journal Advances in Nutrition

Read the original post

Related article:  $1,000 a shot: Fake Pfizer COVID vaccines available globally as desperation grows in countries without access
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up