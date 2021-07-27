Can artificial intelligence (AI) be ethically regulated?

Who has the responsibility to care about implementing ethical AI? Who might enforce ethical regimes once they are established? How?

A large number of [survey] respondents argued that geopolitical and economic competition are the main drivers for AI developers, while moral concerns take a back seat.

…

Some respondents noted that, even if workable ethics requirements might be established, they could not be applied or governed because most AI design is proprietary, hidden and complex… Some of these experts also note that existing AI systems and databases are often used to build new AI applications. That means the biases and ethically troubling aspects of current systems are being designed into the new systems. They say diagnosing and unwinding the pre-existing problems may be difficult if not impossible to achieve.

“Ultimately, our AI will be an extension of ourselves, and the ethics of our AI will be an extension of our own ethics… I am hopeful that the magnification of the ethical consequences of our actions may lead us to be more mindful of them; I am fearful that they may not,” [said National Research Council of Canada’s Stephen Downes.]

