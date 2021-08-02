Meet the ‘disruptive technologies’ revolutionizing aquaculture

Aquaculture is the fastest growing food producing sector, per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and since 2013 aquaculture production has exceeded the production of wild fisheries.

Emerging and disruptive technologies will increasingly offer novel ways to enhance the production, profitability and sustainability of the farmed seafood industry globally. These technologies include genomic selection (GS), genome editing (GE), information/digital technology, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and renewable energy, offshore farming, oral vaccines, novel marketing strategies with blockchain and the integration of different parts of aquaculture with the internet of things (IOT), among several others.

Offshore aquaculture is still a relatively young industry and needs more technologies to be incorporated – including artificial intelligence and augmented reality – which can improve and automate various operations remotely, like feeding, sampling, monitoring and surveillance… [H]ow to reduce the cost of offshore farming is a critical issue in ensuring the sustainability and profitability of this technology.

