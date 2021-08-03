Facial structure and sex: Women can intuitively read features to assess whether a man is interested in a long-term relationship or a casual romp

Wouldn’t it be great if you could tell, just by studying [someone’s] face, whether they’re interested in a long-term relationship versus just one night of fun?

A new study published in the July edition of Evolution and Human Behavior confirms that this is somewhat possible, especially when judging men.

…

The study had two important findings. First, among men, self-reported sociosexuality correlated with having more masculine-looking facial features. Second, female participants were remarkably good at guessing each male subject’s sociosexuality just by looking at their photograph.

Evolutionary psychologists believe that perhaps since pregnancy and child-bearing present greater risk and more burden for women versus men, it behooves women to know which men are more likely to stick around during and after pregnancy to provide food and resources… Simply put, at some point in human evolution, it probably paid off for women to know which men were in it for the long haul.

