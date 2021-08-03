glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
How dogs and humans developed our symbiotic relationship

| | August 3, 2021
Credit: Retrieverman
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Dogs show an incredible ability to understand their human companions, even without extensive training. The question is – how much of this ability is innate vs trained and how much is shared with wolves?

Humans are a potential source of food, and perhaps even protection from even larger predators. 

Therefore, it’s possible that protodogs were already highly evolved for human compatibility before humans went from tolerating them on the fringe of their living space to welcoming them into their living space.

Once that transition happened, then the evolution of dogs would have progressed rapidly. It’s also possible that this was a two-way evolution, each species adapting to some extent to the other. The result was a symbiotic relationship. Dogs now had a far more reliable source of food and protection. In return they provided companionship and protection to their human symbionts. 

Read the original post

