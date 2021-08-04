glp annual report cover

‘Injury-healing pill’ that halts naturally degenerative effects of aging? US Defense Department launches human performance nutraceutical tests

Credit: Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal/US Air Force
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the organization that administers America’s Spec Ops forces, says it will soon start clinical trials of an “anti-aging pill” that could halt some naturally degenerative effects of aging.

The pill involves what [Navy Commander Tim] Hawkins called a “human performance small molecule” [called NAD+] that will be fashioned into a nutraceutical form for both civilians and military personnel. He continued:

These efforts are not about creating physical traits that don’t already exist naturally. This is about enhancing the mission readiness of our forces by improving performance characteristics that typically decline with age. Essentially, we are working with leading industry partners and clinical research institutions to develop a nutraceutical, in the form of a pill that is suitable for a variety of uses by both civilians and military members.

MetroBiotech [claims] the tech could help slow neurodegeneration, decrease inflammation in the body, increase “cardioprotection,” and more.

Read the original post

